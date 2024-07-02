Former Attorney General Bill Barr dismissed Donald Trump’s vow to prosecute his foes and claimed four more years of President Joe Biden would be “the most damage.”

The corrupt former Attorney General Bill Barr visited Fox News to discuss today’s Supreme Court ruling granting Donald Trump immunity for official acts and, not so coincidentally, sabotaging the federal case against him for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Barr told host Neil Cavuto that the ruling is "a very sensible decision that I think most lawyers familiar with this area expected."

"What the court's saying here is, no, there's absolute immunity when he's acting directly under the Constitution, carrying out a function under the Constitution. There's presumptive immunity when he performs an official act, and the government has the burden of showing that it can prosecute him for that without impairing the executive function, and finally there's no immunity for unofficial or private acts."

Cavuto asked, "What's to stop a president, former or otherwise, from saying everything I'm doing is an official act?"

(Note from Ellen: That was a good question because Trump has filed a motion later today to throw out his 34 felony convictions, even though they arose from actions he took as a candidate.)

Barr went on to say that Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s scathing dissent “unfairly portrays the majority opinion.” He continued with a weedy lecture that completely overlooked how Donald Trump has already abused power.

“The question is what's the function being performed?” Barr said, "The president can direct that a case be dropped and that's part of his constitutional authority, but he can't accept a bribe to do that because that's receiving a bribe, he doesn't have authority to receive a bribe. Another example would be he has the right to go tell the Department of Justice to investigate something, but an example used by Justice Sotomayor was oh, then he can fabricate evidence, give the evidence to the department and tell them to use that to indict them. He doesn't have authority to fabricate evidence, that's not carrying out an executive function."

"He doesn't have authority to go and assassinate people,” Barr continued. “So, all these horror stories really are false."

Cavuto responded that the decision is “igniting fears on the left” that it could empower Donald Trump to wield executive power in more extreme ways in a second term."

Barr replied, "The Supreme Court has to write an opinion, a timeless opinion, an opinion that covers all situations in the future, and that would be good for the country over the long haul, and they can't write opinions tailored to the particular exigencies of the moment. There's ample teeth remaining."

Barr also defended his support for Trump, saying that "concerns are overblown about him seeking personal revenge against people, and second, I think that there are sufficient institutional checks and balances that that's very difficult to do and certainly difficult to do without being detected, so there are a lot of people in the government, a lot of career employees that would have to be involved in any investigation and any presentation of a case to a grand jury."

He just “forgot” that Trump and his cronies plan to purge the Department of Justice and other federal agencies and replace them with loyalists should he get back into the White House.

And despite a Washington Post report that Trump wants the DOJ to investigate Barr and other critics from his first administration and appoint a special counsel to “go after” President Joe Biden and his family, Barr now said, "I don't think there's a particularly acute risk" of weaponizing the Justice Department. "I hear a lot of rhetoric about him going after his enemies and so forth, but I don't see any specifics as to that happening during his first term,” Barr continued. “I don't minimize Trump's flaws and especially a lot of his rhetoric and the effect that that can have on the body politic."

"The most damage would be done by four more years of Biden," Barr added.

You can watch it below, from the July 1, 2024 Your World.