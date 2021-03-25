Although I find the press whines about President Joe Biden’s lack of a press conference ridiculous, shallow and small-minded, now that he is about to hold one (scheduled for 1:15 ET), it is an important event, especially given his ambitious agenda and the recent mass shootings.
You can watch it live, below, via PBS NewsHour.
I’ll be sharing my thoughts and observations in the comments section. I hope you’ll share yours, too.
(Biden image via screen grab)
Ellen commented 2021-03-25 14:36:06 -0400 · Flag
Presser over. Not a single question about COVID.
Ellen commented 2021-03-25 14:06:13 -0400 · Flag
More stupid questions: Do you expect to run against Trump? Will Kamala Harris be your running mate?
Biden shot them down as ridiculous, saying he can’t think that far ahead.
Ellen commented 2021-03-25 13:56:15 -0400 · Flag
“Liberal” MSNBC reporter Kristen Welker doing Fox’s handiwork by asking about blocking of media from children’s facilities on the border.
Ellen commented 2021-03-25 13:53:48 -0400 · Flag
Thank goodness, he’s now being asked about Afghanistan.
Ellen commented 2021-03-25 13:52:48 -0400 · Flag
When she asked if the kids housing is acceptable, Biden shot back sarcastically, “That’s a serious question, right?”
Ellen commented 2021-03-25 13:52:04 -0400 · Flag
Here we go: I’m not sure which reporter but she cited one instance of a mother sending her kid to the US because she thought Joe Biden wouldn’t deport him.
Ellen commented 2021-03-25 13:42:53 -0400 · Flag
I think Biden answered the immigration question well. Whether the “liberal” media will accept it is another question. You know Fox won’t.