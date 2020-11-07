It's time for Donald Trump to find a pair of Big Boy Pants and put them on - because Joe Biden is the president-elect!
Of course, it's not over until Crybaby Trump is actually out of the White House. But we can take some time to savor the moment! And we don't care what Fox News call Joe Biden, so long as it's "Mr. President" after January 20, 2021.
On Fox, Bill Hemmer sounds subdued. The banners read: "FOX NEWS PROJECTS BIDEN WINS PRESIDENCY." In other words, no "president elect."
(Biden caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.)
Bemused commented 2020-11-07 13:42:45 -0500 · Flag
Congratulations to all. That was the easy bit, though. Tried watching a bit of Fox(not)News and couldn’t stomach the constant bitching and baseless conspiracy theories. Had the election been rigged, the GOP would not be ahead for the senate. But incoherency was always a flaw in the character of foxies.
Biden got almost 75 million votes to Trump’s 70 million. That’s what I will say any time a RWinger tries to say that his election was not legit.
Anonymous commented 2020-11-07 13:35:20 -0500 · Flag
Juan Williams had one of his better on-air moments today, but he didn’t bring up a key meme that needs to surface on Fox:
No one likes a poor loser
Someone on Fox said Trump wanted to upgrade his legal team, possibly with a Michael Mukasey. So my guess is that the Republican who’s most got the hot potato of putting country over Party at this moment is recent guest on Mark Levin’s show, Michael Mukasey.
Susan Hofmann commented 2020-11-07 12:32:45 -0500 · Flag
What a relief! It’s the only thing I can think of to say right now.
Ellen commented 2020-11-07 11:46:53 -0500 · Flag
I’m working for Crooks and Liars at the moment but will tune in to Fox more when I can.