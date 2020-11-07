It's time for Donald Trump to find a pair of Big Boy Pants and put them on - because Joe Biden is the president-elect!

Of course, it's not over until Crybaby Trump is actually out of the White House. But we can take some time to savor the moment! And we don't care what Fox News call Joe Biden, so long as it's "Mr. President" after January 20, 2021.

On Fox, Bill Hemmer sounds subdued. The banners read: "FOX NEWS PROJECTS BIDEN WINS PRESIDENCY." In other words, no "president elect."

(Biden caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.)