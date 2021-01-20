Ellen

2021-01-20 12:09:24 -0500

I know we are nowhere near out of the woods yet. But I am so glad Trump is gone. I don’t know if any of you noticed (Brian probably did when I edited his posts) but I never used the “P” word before Trump’s name except when I was quoting someone else or referring specifically to the office.



Today, I happily say, “President Joe Biden!!!!”

