The day we've been waiting for since January, 2017 is finally here! Keep your fingers crossed our new president and vice president will be safely inaugurated and getting to work repairing the damage of the Trump years. We've got all the proceedings and a place to share your thoughts and observations after the jump.
Live stream via PBS NewsHour
(Biden/Harris image via screen grab)
Do you like this post?
Ellen commented 2021-01-20 22:01:13 -0500 · Flag
Have to admit, I am not a Katy Perry fan but loved the fireworks!
Ellen commented 2021-01-20 22:00:34 -0500 · Flag
I’m loving this virtual inaugural celebration, too. It’s like the DNC. I just loved Demi Lovato doing “Lovely Day” with people across the country and the Bidens dancing in the White House, while President Biden held his grandchild.
Ellen commented 2021-01-20 21:58:12 -0500 · Flag
Nice ring, yes.
John McKee commented 2021-01-20 20:04:03 -0500 · Flag
As a (friendly) foreigner, it’s probably not my place to suggest such a thing, but I’d be hugely impressed if the new congress declared January 20th as a national holiday – to be known as American Restoration Day. Has a nice ring to it, am I right?
Ellen commented 2021-01-20 16:27:27 -0500 · Flag
One small thing I am very glad about… I will no longer feel the urge to obsessively check FiveThirtyEight.com to make sure Trump’s approval rate stays low and in the hope it goes lower.
Ellen commented 2021-01-20 16:25:03 -0500 · Flag
Fox is whining about Biden undoing Muslim ban. I wonder if the “secret Muslim” dog whistle \will be coming back.
Ellen commented 2021-01-20 16:22:14 -0500 · Flag
mlp, I didn’t know that about Lady Gaga. She was terrific.
Ellen commented 2021-01-20 16:20:13 -0500 · Flag
I missed Wallace’s “best ever” comment but I’d say overall Fox has been OK. There has been a lot of whining about not enough reaching out to Trump supporters – as if Fox has ever gone a single day without demonizing Democrats and as if Trump didn’t do the same.
I am working on a post about some fear mongering.
I am working on a post about some fear mongering.
Bemused commented 2021-01-20 13:58:45 -0500 · Flag
Tried to watch Fox(not)News but gave up as soon as the talking heads started up. At one point, a man (baer, perhaps) praised the peaceful nature of the transition … without referring to the indisputable fact that Trump did everything he could to prevent precisely that.
Such sins of omission are what riles me up the most whenever I try to watch them.
Such sins of omission are what riles me up the most whenever I try to watch them.
John McKee commented 2021-01-20 12:43:20 -0500 · Flag
Lest it may seem I am giving credit to the execrable Fox, the POS Katie Hill followed Chris immediately with a nasty, whining stream of typical RWNJ bollocks.
John McKee commented 2021-01-20 12:37:57 -0500 · Flag
OK, America, I have to admit you do pomp and ceremony pretty darned well. With those thousands of flags waving it seemed to me that 400,000 of your compatriots were given pride of place at a perfectly pitched celebration of what must and will be restored. “Best I’ve ever seen”, said Chris Wallace.
Ellen commented 2021-01-20 12:09:24 -0500 · Flag
I know we are nowhere near out of the woods yet. But I am so glad Trump is gone. I don’t know if any of you noticed (Brian probably did when I edited his posts) but I never used the “P” word before Trump’s name except when I was quoting someone else or referring specifically to the office.
Today, I happily say, “President Joe Biden!!!!”
Today, I happily say, “President Joe Biden!!!!”
Ellen commented 2021-01-20 12:05:59 -0500 · Flag
I had my doubts about Lady Gaga. I thought someone with a more serious stature would have been more appropriate. But she was terrific. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a better rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.
Bemused commented 2021-01-20 10:33:31 -0500 · Flag
Watched Trump’s departure earlier. He can’t help himself … petty and mean-spirited to the bitter end.
Not many people at Trump’s departure but I have no doubt but that the crowd will swell in his memory, becoming the biggest, bestest, mostest crowd ever.
Not many people at Trump’s departure but I have no doubt but that the crowd will swell in his memory, becoming the biggest, bestest, mostest crowd ever.
Jan Hall commented 2021-01-20 09:59:58 -0500 · Flag
Wonderful to see America take out the trash this morning.