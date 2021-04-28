President Joe Biden's address tonight is not technically a State of the Union address but it’s just as important. Sen. Tim Scott will give the rebuttal. We’ve got it live streaming after the jump.
Are you watching? Did you just catch clips on the news or elsewhere?
You are welcome to share your thoughts and observations in our comments section.
Video via The Washington Post.
(Biden image via White House)
Ellen commented 2021-04-28 22:51:18 -0400 · Flag
SO SAVE YOUR PRAISE FOR THE RIGHT FOR YOUR FRIENDS AND STOP ENABLING THE EXTREMISM AT YOUR NEW EMPLOYER!!!!!
Ellen commented 2021-04-28 22:50:26 -0400 · Flag
To be clear, I agree Scott did a good job but Ford should know there’s nothing on Fox that is an honest discussion but EVERYTHING is about weaponizing the news.
Ellen commented 2021-04-28 22:49:29 -0400 · Flag
Fox is slobbering over Tim Scott insisting US is not racist, the GA voting laws are pro voting and we need to come together (while knocking Biden and the left).
STUPID Harold Ford is agreeing.
Ellen commented 2021-04-28 22:20:53 -0400 · Flag
Effing Harold Ford Jr. a Fox Democrat said he liked the speech but agreed with Brit that he was glad it was over.
Ellen commented 2021-04-28 22:18:44 -0400 · Flag
Katie Pavlich whines that people were wearing masks “against CDC guidance.”
Ellen commented 2021-04-28 22:17:30 -0400 · Flag
Chris Wallace says he thinks it’s going to be a popular speech. Hah!
John McKee commented 2021-04-28 22:17:16 -0400 · Flag
What I heard was just what was needed.
Ellen commented 2021-04-28 22:16:40 -0400 · Flag
Brit Hume bitching Biden didn’t credit Trump for progress on COVID. As if Trump ever credited Obama for anything.
John McKee commented 2021-04-28 22:15:20 -0400 · Flag
Had a nap and thought I’d missed it completely. Joe is sounding old but great. The man exudes humanity and sincerity – how did we ever argue for any of the other candidates.
Ellen commented 2021-04-28 22:14:42 -0400 · Flag
Brian Kilmeade called it “Rooseveltian in size and scope.” I’m going to change the channel to Fox now.
Ellen commented 2021-04-28 22:12:54 -0400 · Flag
I thought it was a fine speech.
Ellen commented 2021-04-28 21:08:23 -0400 · Flag
Biden enjoys saying, “Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President” for the first time.
Ellen commented 2021-04-28 20:40:39 -0400 · Flag
I had to do a separate post about just the graphic describing the address as “propaganda on Cap Hill.” I’ll do a post tomorrow.
Ellen commented 2021-04-28 20:02:29 -0400 · Flag
Tucker’s pre-address comments are making a martyr out of traitor Giuliani.