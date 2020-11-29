Donald Trump tried to steer his fans away from watching Fox News – until he appeared on Fox News with sycophantic host Maria Bartiromo.

On Saturday night, before Bartiromo let him lie with abandon today, Trump called Fox News “virtually unwatchable, especially during the weekends and urged viewers to watch OANN or Newsmax “or almost anything else.” When he tweeted “almost anything else,” he didn’t mean MSNBC or CNN, did he? No way.

.@FoxNews daytime is virtually unwatchable, especially during the weekends. Watch @OANN, @newsmax, or almost anything else. You won’t have to suffer through endless interviews with Democrats, and even worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020

But Trump seems to have no problem appearing on Fox News and this morning, when he appeared with Bartiromo, he urged followers to tune in.

Will be doing an interview with @MariaBartiromo at 10:00 A.M. on @FoxNews. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2020

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)