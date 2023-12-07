Steve Bannon ranted over Fox News cutting away from Donald Trump’s election lies, whining, “he didn't lose the 2020 election.”

On Saturday, Fox News host Arthel Neville interrupted Trump's speech to fact check him on the 2020 election. She said the speech had "many untruths; the 2020 election was not rigged, it was not stolen."

The criminally indicted and convicted Bannon was triggered. He called Fox “TV for stupid people” and the people who work there “cowards.” He added, “and for you to cut in on Trump in Iowa and say that crap shows you everything you want to know about what you guys are."

By the way, Bannon is currently scheduled for trial in May over money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges related to his “We Build The War” “nonprofit;” He has already been criminally convicted for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena (he’s appealing the conviction), and he’s a deadbeat who was recently ordered to pay his lawyers nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal bills.

You can watch the remarks that triggered Bannon below, from the December 2, 2023 Fox News Live and, underneath, the December 4, 2023 War Room, via Media Matters.