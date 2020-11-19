Tucker Carlson is looking just as adept at finding voter fraud as his white nationalist soul mate, Donald Trump.

As CNN reported, Trump’s campaign and and Carlson claimed last week that someone in Georgia had fraudulently voted as the deceased Deborah Jean Christiansen. Unlike Carlson, who is sometimes held up as a journalist on Fox, CNN investigated and found that a woman by the same name but with a similar, not identical, birthday is very much alive.

More from CNN:

You do not need to knock on the living Christiansen's door in Cobb County, near Atlanta, to figure out that the fraud claim is false. Cobb County elections director Janine Eveler told CNN that while the two Deborah Jean Christiansens were both born in 1954, they have different birthdays and different Social Security numbers. Also, she said, the deceased woman "is marked as deceased" in the state's system.

Eveler said Cobb County records confirm the living Deborah Jean Christiansen registered to vote on October 5 -- the date the Trump campaign wrongly claimed someone registered in the name of the deceased woman -- and voted in person on October 28, when she would have had her photo identification checked.

…

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump tweeted the words "DEAD PEOPLE VOTED" -- and linked to the article in which Carlson made the false accusations about Christiansen and the two other Georgia residents CNN has already shown were legal voters.

In an email statement to CNN on Tuesday night, Carlson said that, last Friday, he "began to learn some of the specific dead voters reported to us as deceased are in fact alive. We initially corrected this on Friday. We regret not catching it earlier." Carlson maintained in the statement that there were dead people who voted in the election, but this time he did not identify any particular alleged cases.

In other words, had Carlson done the bare minimum of journalism, he would have known that his words were untrue before he uttered them and put them in writing:

Among those votes, auditors will find a ballot cast by a woman called Deborah Jean Christiansen. It'd be hard to find anyone who's got a bad word to say about Deborah Jean Christiansen. She was well known in her community for years as a birdwatcher, an avid gardener, a committed fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. Those who knew her were sad when she died last May. And they might be surprised to learn that even after her death, Deborah Jean Christiansen still managed to register to vote and then cast a ballot, presumably for Joe Biden.

As I’ve previously reported, two of Carlson’s “dead” voters have also turned out to be alive.

Trump's allegations of voter fraud have been just as fictitious.

