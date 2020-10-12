The ramming through of Amy Coathanger Barrett, I mean Amy Coney Barrett is on. You can watch it on our live stream and share your thoughts in our comments section.
The live streaming below is via C-Span.
Ellen commented 2020-10-12 13:56:31 -0400 · Flag
I’m writing Get Out The Vote letters for Vote Forward instead of listening.
Ellen commented 2020-10-12 13:55:26 -0400 · Flag
I’ve got to mute now. I can’t stand Coathanger Barrett’s squeaky voice.
Ellen commented 2020-10-12 13:09:38 -0400 · Flag
Just dipped back in and now Sen. Harris is on.
Kevin Koster commented 2020-10-12 12:28:43 -0400 · Flag
Barrett will be a reliable Extreme Far Right partisan vote for everything the Republicans have wanted from the Supreme Court for decades. She is clear in her writings – even to the point that decisions like Brown v Board of Education are likely to be tossed.
It’s really unfortunate that an infected and potentially contagious person like Mike Lee has made a point of sitting in the room with the rest of them WITH NO MASK ON. The point of the mask isn’t just to protect yourself – it’s to protect EVERYONE ELSE! And Lee is clearly doing this to see if he can scare the Dems out of the room – which is why Harris is participating from remote. Whereas Diane Feinstein is trying to show that she’s not intimidated, and yet she’s potentially exposing herself to a serious danger.
The one hope that remains will be for the four additional seats to be added as of next February, so we can then have four more of these hearings, only for sane people.
Ellen commented 2020-10-12 11:03:58 -0400 · Flag
I’m not sure how much of this charade I can stand. I can’t stand to listen to Judge Coathanger’s squeaky voice. If she were a true Christian, rather than a zealot, she would withdraw and ask to be renominated after the election, out of principle and because it was RBG’s dying wish.
The fact that she thinks it’s appropriate tells me everything I need to know about Judge Coathanger.
