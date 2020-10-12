2020-10-12 12:28:43 -0400

Barrett will be a reliable Extreme Far Right partisan vote for everything the Republicans have wanted from the Supreme Court for decades. She is clear in her writings – even to the point that decisions like Brown v Board of Education are likely to be tossed.



It’s really unfortunate that an infected and potentially contagious person like Mike Lee has made a point of sitting in the room with the rest of them WITH NO MASK ON. The point of the mask isn’t just to protect yourself – it’s to protect EVERYONE ELSE ! And Lee is clearly doing this to see if he can scare the Dems out of the room – which is why Harris is participating from remote. Whereas Diane Feinstein is trying to show that she’s not intimidated, and yet she’s potentially exposing herself to a serious danger.



The one hope that remains will be for the four additional seats to be added as of next February, so we can then have four more of these hearings, only for sane people.