Does this look like a woman with a weight of jurisprudence behind her?
I can't stand to look at this radical extremist and I can't stand to listen to her squeaky voice. If she had any decency, she wouldn't be there at all.
But feel free to share your thoughts and observations.
If you have the stomach for it, you can watch the proceedings below.
Do you like this post?
Ellen commented 2020-10-13 13:16:14 -0400 · Flag
Ted Cruz is on now, so I hit the mute button and will get to other posts.
Ellen commented 2020-10-13 13:10:48 -0400 · Flag
Just dipped in while Sen. Whitehouse started speaking. He is doing an amazing job tying Judge Coathanger Barrett to RW dark money.
Ellen commented 2020-10-13 10:59:05 -0400 · Flag
I apologize for the lateness of this post. I slept in this morning and then had some technical difficulties as I’m not on my usual laptop for posting.