A new year has begun; but, on Fox & Friends First, it’s the same old GOP propaganda. Yesterday morning, we heard a sweet little homily, from “Dr” (an honorary degree) Alveda King, who suggested that if Georgia residents want to get right with God, they should vote Republican in the Senate elections.

After video of all four candidates in today's GA senate election was shown, Friend Todd Piro introduced Alveda King (using the honorific “Doctor”) whose task was to tell us about the political atmosphere in Georgia heading into election day. Of course, that would have been an opportunity for King to discuss the African-American influence in the election; but she had propaganda to push, so we never heard anything about that!

King immediately referenced how her “prayer community is urging people not to vote for personalities, but for principles.” She stressed the importance of voters supporting candidates who support “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Ms. King, who works for a radical anti-choice group “Priests for Life,” added that life is “from the womb to the tomb.” She made sure to let us know that the two Democrats, who are “radical liberals,” support abortion rights and thus are “ignoring the civil rights of the babies in the womb.”

In case you missed the message, she said, "That's a very important point for us” and noted that she voted for the two Republicans as they support her principals and her biblical views. She advised voters to vote according to the Bible. Her anti-abortion screed continued with as she repeated “the civil rights of the babies in the womb."

Friend Jillian Mele asked what Alveda thought of “the mixed messaging” from Republicans who, with Trump, want to ensure election security but “at the same time saying you need to get out and vote.” Alveda responded that there is some confusion which needs to be made clearer. She recommended that people prioritize values over partisanship which was a ridiculous statement in that only seconds earlier, she said that the Democrats were, basically, evil baby killers who don't support the "civil rights" of fetuses.

She enthusiastically endorsed Trump because “he supports the babies in the womb.” (Those torn from their mothers, at the border, not so much…) She advised voters to “stay laser focused” and “vote for principles ... vote for faith, hope, and love. Vote for civil rights and that includes the babies in the womb.” (The “pro-life” president is, arguably, responsible for putting many of the over 300,000 COVID victims in their tombs!)

It took a while to get to the propaganda message but Piro finally nailed it when he asked King if average Georgians “understand the ramifications of their vote.”

In showing support for the GOP attempt to undermine the election results, King said that Georgians are “waking up” to the realization that “every vote needs to count” and that is being demonstrated with the congressional GOP “objections” to “some of the things that have happened with voting.” (Uh, nothing has happened with voting as demonstrated in over 50 court cases and numerous recounts) Again, she urged people to pray for “justice.”

Rather than press her on her saccharine propaganda, Mele finished up with affirmation and an exhortation to Georgians to vote Republican, dammit: “It’s gonna be, you know, it is so important now more than ever to get out and vote in Georgia because as we know, if Democrats take both of those seats, they’re going to control the House, the Senate, and the White House so there’s a lot on the line here, that’s for sure.”

So there you have it. A typical soothing, benign, and predictable Alveda King "pro-life" propaganda word salad that is just window dressing for a deeper and far more partisan and far more radical agenda. Just what the “doctor” ordered?