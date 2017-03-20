Despite Fox’s best efforts to “prebut” FBI Director James Comey’s devastating testimony before the House Intelligence Committee today, Fox News’ Chris Wallace delivered the bad news: It’s a “tough day for Donald Trump.”

Fox News interrupted its coverage of the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia’s interference with our election in order to analyze it. But Wallace was not the kind of GOP-balm you’ll surely find elsewhere on Fox tonight.

The clip below is not even three minutes long. But the devastating punch it delivers to Trump is quite impressive.

Anchor Bret Baier began the discussion with the damaging headlines from the hearing:

BAIER: The FBI director is confirming that there is an investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and aspects of the Trump campaign. He would not get into specifics about who is under investigation or how far and extensive that investigation is but we did learn that it began in July. We also learned that the FBI director does not have anything to support President Trump’s tweets that President Obama had him wiretapped or that there was actual surveillance of Trump Tower. That was pretty specific in a number of different questions.

Wallace looked grim as he got into more of the specifics of the hearing:

WALLACE: Look, we don’t know where this is going to lead, we don’t know if there’s going to be anything but the fact that the FBI director says that the Trump campaign, and indirectly President Trump, is under current FBI investigation is a pretty startling moment and I think we all kind of took notice at that point. And also, obviously, his statement – and there were a lot of things that Comey couldn’t say, that he has no information to support the Trump tweets that indicate that there was any effort by the Obama administration to wiretap Trump Tower during the campaign. It’s been a tough day for Donald Trump. And the only point I guess I would make is, the Democratic side has seemed much better prepared. And while they haven’t had evidence, they have put timelines out there that show contacts between Trump world officials or associates and the Russian government through the summer of 2016, then into the hacking of the Democrats, the DNC and Podesta in the fall of 2016. It’s been a bad day for the Trump White House.

And when you hear something like that on Fox News, you know the Democrats were effective.

You can thank the House Intelligence Democrats at (202) 225-7690), Ranking Member Adam Schiff (202) 225-4176) (@RepAdamSchiff) and find contact information for the other Democrats on the Committee for doing such a masterful job.

Meanwhile, watch Wallace acknowledge their good work below, from today’s coverage of the House Intelligence Committee hearing.