Fox Business host Lou Dobbs promoted Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement by suggesting that viewers should love it merely because “Dimms, Globalists & the Enviro-left” hate it.

In his online poll, Dobbs suggested his viewers should admire the climate decision by “pretty close to perfect” Trump because it upset the climate-agreement supporters:

#LDTPoll Does your week seem all the better because the Dimms, Globalists & the Enviro-left are having a lousy week? — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) June 1, 2017

As Mediaite noted, Dobbs has frequently employed this tactic because some Trump supporters “seem to care less about the substance of the decision” because they are “too busy reveling in the idea that it disappoints his opponents.”

The problem for Dobbs is that most of America disagrees with his adoration of Glorious Trump. He’s deeply unpopular, in general, and the overwhelming majority of Americans wanted the U.S to stay in the agreement. Rather than respect those views, much less honor them, Dobbs chose to deliberately smear and denigrate them.

In other words, Dobbs is putting his politics over patriotism or even common decency.

Perhaps even worse is how this kind of animosity toward fellow Americans by a news host seemed to whip up like-minded loathing in his viewers. Granted, the poll is not scientific but it probably is indicative of Dobbs’ followers.

Lou Dobbs hate mongering: It’s not just for people of color any more.

Watch Dobbs slobber over Trump as “pretty close to perfect” below, from the April 27, 2017 Hannity show.