White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham hasn’t held a single press briefing since taking office in June but she has proven herself unworthy of any Americans’ tax dollars other than those who pledge allegiance to Donald Trump.

Naturally, Grisham got a warm welcome from the three Fox & Friends cohosts yesterday.

First, she gave a thumbs up to the Republican stunt of storming the impeachment inquiry – and never mind the breach of national security. “It’s about time that somebody made a very bold stand,” she said, with a hideous smile. “It was great.”

But Grishman’s most vile moment was yet to come.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade noted that Trump called Never Trump Republicans “scum” the day before and asked, “Does he regret that?”

Grisham’s reply was sickening.

GRISHAM: No. No, he shouldn’t. The people who are against him and who have been against him and working against him since the day they took office are just that. It is horrible that people are working against a president who’s delivered results for this country and has been since Day One. And the fact that people continue to try to negate anything he’s doing and take away from the good work he’s doing on behalf of the American people – they deserve strong language like that.

Kilmeade responded, "Just to build on that –" but he quickly changed the subject.

Not one of the three hosts, including Super Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt, challenged Grisham’s hateful, anti-American remarks.

Watch Grisham prove her contempt for the majority of Americans who disapprove of Trump and for our cherished freedom of speech below, from the October 24, 2019 Fox & Friends.