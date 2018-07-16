It’s been a while since I opened our mailbag of emails meant for Fox News but sent to us. But it's time to show the world (again) what kind of people watch Fox, and why we still feel we have to.

As always, spelling, grammar and punctuation have been left intact. Names and other identifying information have been redacted to protect the ignorant.

Received July 15, 2018

Subject: Unfair, Unequal Coverage

Why do you refuse to report and do a segment on Black-on-White Violence instead of joining the fake news media and reporting all the petty stuff about White people calling the law on Black people when they are probably in fear for their safety? Are you racial cowards that avoid the real facts? I have always thought you were better but I am having my doubts.

Received July 9, 2018

Re: Judge Nap;olitano

Time has cone for fox to replace this judge whose remarks are hurting the president. Deliberately.

Greg Jarrett and Alan Dershovitz will replace him.

Received December 16, 2017:

Re: Roy Moore

Sirs: I thought at least you were honest. Absolutely none of the allegations against Roy Moore were proven true. The election was called with 80% of precincts counted. There was obvious on air reports of non Alabamians voting against Roy. There were also at least 10,000 convicts that voted who were registered after the deadline. All absentee ballots have not been counted. There will be a challenge to the election. The election is not certified until Dec. 27. Why have the ballots been ordered to be destroyed now? To me this smells Rotten. Why is nobody examining this? My guess McConnell ordered you to ignore this. Your answer is appreciated.

Innocent until proven guilty. Truth and honesty above all.

CPO

We still get a lot of hate mail about Shepard Smith. Here are some examples:

Received June 11, 2018

Re: shepard smith

Fox news is the only channel I will Watch& watch it all day long--Except when smith comes on. I always turn it off at that point, might as just turn on CNN----------His comment about Building a wall to our North (Canada) was uncalled for---Cant stand that liberal prick

Received June 5, 2018

Re: Shepard Smith

We watch Fox News all day, except Shepard Smith! Get rid of him, he is awful, so negative!

Received June 4 2018

No subject

hi my name is [redacted] i watch [channel redacted] all the time i am disable so i watch [channel] so i watch [channel] all the time the programs are great but shepard smith has to go he is a trump hater i do not watch shepard smith the hour he is on he should go to cnn we have a club we meet at the beautfull water front in [town and state redacted] we are retired so we watch fox tv all of us about 25 guys sat shepard smith got to go so they picked me to make a complate he has nothing good to say about the president so i would like your company to tell [local channel] my complaint i will pay if i have too but iam on a fixed income but the president comes first he means a lot to our family i know he has a big mouth but that is no reason to hate him like shepard smith does so if you could help us make a complaint because i tried to call [local channel] but no one answer my phone so if you can i would be greatfull

Received January 29, 2018

Re: Oscar night readings from Fast and Fury book

I am really disgusted that I am having to see constant coverage of what I feel is disrespectful to Our President. I chose not to watch the Oscars and I do not appreciate these disrespectful Hollywood stars and Hillary being given so much coverage. If I wanted to watch garbage I would not have chose FoxNews but I may be tuning you out too. Social media gives me the quality of news I can learn from. And while I am venting...I can not stand Shephard Smith’s bad attitude toward Our President. I don’t mind hearing the Progressive views debated by guests but not the main host of your shows. Conservatives watch FoxNews to not have to be angered by the rebellious uniformed views of the enemies of our country

Fox fans don’t seem too fond of Juan Williams either:

Received October 19, 2017

Re: Juan Williams

Juan Williams is a disgrace. He needs to be fired. I am tired of his insults and innuendos concerning our President. Fox is the only network we have on but it will stay on off mode unless Mr. Williams goes.

Received February 2, 2018

Re: Juan Williams

Please release him let him go and put in someone with at least high school education. He's going to give me heart attack opposing sides are fine but must be spoken about intelligently.

Or Marie Harf:

Received December 20, 2017

Re: Opinion

Hey FOX .... this "marie harf" ... Pffff .....SOMEone thought was a good idea to put her on ....

Has GOT to GO AWAY!

Defining her is as follows ... Big Mouth, obama-phite, obama

Voice Box, commie-Phite, Arguer, Talk-Over-Everybody-Elser, Know-It-All, Grand-Stander

Air-Time-Thief and an over-all Left, Liberal, Lying, Word Twisting, way too young.... uhhhh .... person,

In denial .... living in a world of ... "One World" and "HER world" (ONLY) and a world that doesn't exist!

We had to listen to her spew her crap for 8 years .... enough is enough!

My mute button is getting a work out, even though I usually just CHANGE THE CHANNEL! ..

when "it" appears on my screen.

Feel free to let her read this ..... and..hand her a mirror ... because the caked on make-up

is HORRIFYING!

Have a good day. Not marie .... uh YOU!

They’re a bunch of charmers, eh?

