Fox anchor Bret Baier’s attempt to trip up Democrat Adam Schiff with James Comey’s testimony didn’t quite go according to plan.

Schiff, the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Intelligence Comittee visited Fox’s Special Report yesterday to discuss Comey’s testimony to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence earlier that day.

At about 5:07 into the interview, Baier laid his trap:

BAIER: He [Comey] says there have been many, many stories based on classified information, purportedly, lots of stuff, but especially about Russia that are just dead wrong. Congressman, you’ve cited a lot of stories with anonymous sourcing. The former FBI director’s saying a lot of that is dead wrong. What do you think of that?

But Schiff, despite his soft-spoken demeanor, punched back with a silk glove and a mischievous smile.

SCHIFF: You know, certainly some of the stories are wrong. Indeed, as you know, some of the stories on Fox about the British being participants in surveillance of President Trump were wrong. That doesn’t excuse the president’s conduct here. We do need to get to the bottom of what allegations that are aired in public in these stories are true and what are not true. But yes, certainly, there has been press reporting that has been erroneous at times. There’s been press reporting that has been all too accurate.

You know that Schiff’s punch landed because Baier replied, “Fox News division, by the way, never backed up that British report.”

That was true but Fox’s Andrew Napolitano repeatedly made that allegation on both the Fox News Channel and on FoxNews.com. After Napolitano's claim caused an international incident, he was reportedly removed the airwaves indefinitely. But after about nine days, “indefinitely” ended. Napolitano was back on the air and standing by his claim that British spies helped President Obama spy on Donald Trump.

Nothing warms my NewsHounds heart like a Democrat calling out Fox News on the air.

I was already a huge fan of Schiff and all the House Intelligence Democrats. Perhaps you’ll see why below, from the June 8, 2017 Special Report.