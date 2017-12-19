A funny thing happened to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on his way to cheerleading the forthcoming passage of the Trump tax bill: a brave protester.

Doocy began with an upbeat, “Here’s how confident House Republicans are that they have the votes to pass.” But he didn’t get any further than that because an unidentified protester, my new heroine, walked into the shot and said repeatedly, “The tax bill is a scam.”

It appears that someone, probably the cameraperson, tried to shove the woman out of the shot but she persisted. Doocy walked away but she followed.

A real reporter would have interviewed the woman. But back at Propaganda Headquarters, host Sandra Smith cut away.

In her write up of this incident, Karoli at Crooks and Liars noted the outpouring of approval for the woman on Twitter. “I think every Fox ‘News’ live shot should be interrupted this way,” Karoli added. I completely agree. Fox News should be directly confronted whenever possible.

Watch my new favorite American below, from the December 19, 2017 America’s Newsroom, via Crooks and Liars.