In case you were wondering, Pastor Robert Jeffress is still as selfish, mean-spirited and bigoted as he has seemed to be in the past

Appearing on Fox & Friends yesterday to discuss Donald Trump's Muslim and refugee ban, Jeffress showed absolutely no concern for refugee Muslims whose lives have been torn apart by the war in Syria. Christians, on the other hand, should always be welcome, regardless of their situation, Jeffress seemed to think.

Fox & Friends host Clayton Morris asked Jeffress if it isn’t the Christian thing to do to accept refugees from Syria, “to welcome in those most vulnerable, from a war-torn country,” as Morris put it.

No, Jeffress didn’t care about that suffering. In his mind, President Obama has already given Muslims more than they deserve so it’s time to “right the wrong” by givng preference to Christians:

JEFFRESS: President Trump is exactly right in giving preference to persecuted minorities which would be Christians coming from Syria. Look, under the Obama administration, only one-half of one percent of Syrian refugees were Christians. And the fact is, according to a recent study, Christianity is the most persecuted religion in the world today. 90,000 Christians were slaughtered last year and another study said nine of the ten top nations persecuting Christians were Muslim-majority nations. And so I think the president is exactly on target in righting this wrong created under the Obama administration of discriminating against Christians.

I'm sure it's just an unrelated coincidence that Jeffress has previously blown the "Obama's a secret Muslim' dog whistle, too.

Watch Jeffress’ shocking unconcern for his fellow man below, from the January 29, 2017 Fox & Friends.