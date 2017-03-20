FBI chief James Comey and NSA chief Mike Rogers are testifying about Russia's interference in our election as well as Donald Trump's wiretap claims. We've got it live streaming after the jump, via PBS NewsHour.
Chairman Devin Nunes has made an opening statement criticizing the Obama administration for trying to "reset" relations with Russia instead of understanding their malicious threats.
Ranking Member Adam Schiff is now laying out a very devastating case of circumstantial evidence indicating collusion.
Watch below and share your thoughts in our comments section.
Caricature of Vladimir Putin by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.
Ellen commented 2017-03-20 14:43:38 -0400 · Flag
The White House is standing by its wiretap lie, as per Spicer briefing (I saw on CNN banner).
David Lindsay commented 2017-03-20 13:46:49 -0400 · Flag
Two months since the inauguration and one committee hearing underway.
Ellen commented 2017-03-20 12:17:14 -0400 · Flag
Rep. Sewell is making a very damaging case against Flynn for taking money from Russian government. She is asking for a criminal investigation of him. Comey “can’t comment on that” when she asks what level of proof is required to trigger emoluments clause criminal investigation.
Ellen commented 2017-03-20 12:15:29 -0400 · Flag
Comey said Russia wanted to hurt Clinton and help Trump.
Ellen commented 2017-03-20 11:31:40 -0400 · Flag
Oh, and he’s looking to prosecute journalists for publishing leaked information.
Ellen commented 2017-03-20 11:31:12 -0400 · Flag
Trey Gowdy is doing a great job auditioning for a Fox News contract. But it would be nice if he would show some concern for possible White House treason. Sad! Even for Mr. Benghazi!
Ellen commented 2017-03-20 11:16:12 -0400 · Flag
Comey: investigation of “coordination” began in July.
Ellen commented 2017-03-20 11:06:33 -0400 · Flag
Comey said he and DOJ “looked carefully” for Trump wiretap.
Ellen commented 2017-03-20 11:03:13 -0400 · Flag
Comey: I have no information to support those tweets and neither does the DOJ.
Ellen commented 2017-03-20 11:02:27 -0400 · Flag
Finally, it’s Adam Schiff’s turn and he’s going after Trump’s wiretapping lie.
Ellen commented 2017-03-20 10:57:28 -0400 · Flag
So far, GOP is asking only about leaks, not about the fact that the POTUS is being investigated by the FBI and about POTUS lie about wiretapping.
Ellen commented 2017-03-20 10:48:32 -0400 · Flag
Rogers is talking about what happens if an American is caught up in surveillance of a foreign person (think Mike Flynn talking to the Russians). GOP member Tom Rooney is doing the asking. So he’s looking into the GOP talking point that Flynn’s communication with Russia was improperly “unmasked.”
Ellen commented 2017-03-20 10:41:15 -0400 · Flag
Comey also confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into whether there was any coordination between Trump campaign and Russia’s efforts to interfere with the election.
https://twitter.com/ryanstruyk/status/843834253116870656
https://twitter.com/ryanstruyk/status/843834253116870656
Ellen commented 2017-03-20 10:38:32 -0400 · Flag
The questioning is beginning with Nunes. He’s focusing on proving Russia did not affect the election. But Comey said in his opening statement that this is a long, complicated process. So, even though both Comey and Rogers said they knew of nothing (though Rogers noted his is a foreign intel agency), that does not mean they have concluded there was none.