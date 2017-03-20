FBI chief James Comey and NSA chief Mike Rogers are testifying about Russia's interference in our election as well as Donald Trump's wiretap claims. We've got it live streaming after the jump, via PBS NewsHour.

Chairman Devin Nunes has made an opening statement criticizing the Obama administration for trying to "reset" relations with Russia instead of understanding their malicious threats.

Ranking Member Adam Schiff is now laying out a very devastating case of circumstantial evidence indicating collusion.

Caricature of Vladimir Putin by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.