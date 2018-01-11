After Donald Trump acted very unfit for office by referring to Haitian and African immigrants as “people from s***hole countries,” the Trumper cohosts on The Five got right to work justifying, whitewashing and normalizing the obvious bigotry: “This is how Trump relates to people;” and “I’ve lived in apartments like that … Everybody has lived in an s-hole,” were just some of the ways the cohosts made excuses for Trump and pretended they were not.

In case you missed it, “stable genius” Trump shocked lawmakers during a bipartisan meeting to negotiate an immigration deal. From The Washington Post:

President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval Office when they floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to two people briefed on the meeting. “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met Wednesday. The comments left lawmakers taken aback, according to people familiar with their reactions.

Note that The Post says “lawmakers” (plural) were taken aback. The New York Times reported similarly. Given that there was only one Democratic lawmaker there, Sen. Dick Durbin, that means that Republican attendees were disturbed as well.

But, of course, not one of Fox’s The Five cohosts mentioned that. There was, however, plenty of Trump Rehab going on. Much of it was nearly as offensive as Trump’s remarks:

JESSE WATTERS: I think it’s either fake news or if it’s true, this is how the forgotten men and women in America talk at the bar. This is how Trump relates to people. If you’re in a bar and you’re in Wisconsin and you’re thinking they’re bringing in a bunch of Haiti people or El Salvadoreans [sic] or people from Niger, this is how some people talk. Is it graceful? No. Is it polite or delicate? Absolutely not. Is it a little offensive? Of course it is. But you know what? This doesn’t move the needle at all. This is who Trump is. He doesn’t care, he shoots from the hip and if he offends some people? Fine. There are so many more offensive things that are happening in this world – we just talked about ISIS beheading people, there is crime in the inner city, people are getting kicked off welfare. […] GREG GUTFELD: Surprise – he’s blunt. Surprise – he’s too blunt. I mean, you could say he goes too far. … I don’t think he should say that, I’ll say that. But you gotta ask … why can’t citizens stay in their country and fix their country? Why is it that they can’t do that? How do you describe a country where it’s impossible for you to fix it? Maybe you don’t call it that but there’s something about a country in which maybe you want to stay but there’s no way to fix it. I’ve lived in apartments like that … and I’ve called them that word. Everybody has lived in an s-hole. […] KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE: It was loose talk, obviously, and what he’s saying is, we’re trying to bring people here that are going to contribute, be part of the economy …

Cohost Juan Williams was the only person to voice his unequivocal offense. “I think he’s denigrating people who come from those countries,” he said about Trump. “I don’t understand why you would make excuses for this kind of talk.

“No one is making excuses,” Guilfoyle said, laughably.

But, really, Williams should know why his colleagues are making excuses. It’s their job to suck up, promote and propagandize on behalf of Trump no matter how obviously unfit for office he is.

Watch all five cohosts ignore how Trump’s s***hole bigotry validates Michael Wolff's reporting on Trump's unfitness below, from the January 11, 2018 The Five.