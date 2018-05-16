Tonight, after her sit-down interview with Rudy Giuliani, Laura Ingraham boasted about the “expert legal analysis” to come. But when it did, the guest attorney blasted Giuliani, saying, “Many of his statements were incorrect and some of 'em were preposterous.”

Giuliani returned to Fox News tonight. Although he seemed more polished, he still couldn’t seem to get his facts straight.

After her “expert legal analysis” teaser, Ingraham brought on former Whitewater deputy independent counsel Sol Wisenberg and Fox News anchor Bret Baier. She turned to Wisenberg first. “Sol, what did you take away from that interview with Rudy?” she asked.

Wisenberg said he looked at the interview from two perspectives: “the performance level and the substantive level.” He thought Giuliani did “a very good job” at the performance level. “This is what he should have done at the very beginning when he was on Sean’s show. He was much more polished. He knew much more. So that was very good.”

That was pretty much the end of the good news from Wisenberg. He continued, “Many of his statements were incorrect and some of ‘em were preposterous.” He volunteered as a case in point Giuliani’s demand that it’s time for Mueller to wrap up the investigation. “There’s no way that the person under investigation or his attorney gets to say, ‘It’s been a year, that’s too much.’”

Predictably, Ingraham did not press for more details.

Later, she came back to Wisenberg to ask about Giuliani’s claim that a president can’t be subpoenaed.

“Oh, he’s completely wrong,” Wisenberg replied. He cited subpoenas served on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Richard Nixon as examples. “So he’s utterly, completely wrong,” Wisenberg added. He also contradicted Giuliani’s version of history when Bill Clinton was subpoenaed. And since Wisenberg was one of the attorneys involved, I’ll take his word for it.

Watch Wisenberg destroy Giuliani’s credibility below, from the May 16, 2018 The Ingraham Angle. Underneath is Giuliani’s complete interview.