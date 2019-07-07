If Donald Trump was watching his favorite network after the U.S. women’s soccer team won the World Cup today, he probably got a nasty jolt on top of the one he got from seeing so much glory bestowed on nemesis Megan Rapinoe.

After the American women won the World Cup and the Trump-dissing Rapinoe received both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball trophies for her contribution, Fox News correspondent Greg Palkot visited a sports bar in Lyons, France. where Americans were celebrating.

What happened next almost certainly would have gotten under Trump’s very thin skin more than anything Rapinoe said.

Oh, sure, it started friendly enough. The crowd was cheering and clapping as they evidently watched something on a screen. But within seconds, the chants of “F**k Trump!” began.

The bartender appeared to be the instigator. But the chant instantly caught on with the crowd and soon the roar threatened to drown out anything Palkot said. A woman just behind Palkot’s right shoulder gave two middle fingers to the camera.

Palkot ignored the chants and got a few apolitical comments about the win from some of the happy customers, including the woman who had just given middle fingers to the camera.

Then, probably unaware of the role of the bartender who had been standing behind Palkot, the reporter turned around and asked the bartender if he had had any doubt about the outcome. The bartender wore a red MAGA-ish cap with an American flag on it so maybe Palkot thought he was looking at a Trumper. But oh, no, he was not.

“None whatsoever. Now we need to win in 2020,” the bartender replied. Then he roared, “DEMOCRATS!”

“DEMOCRATS!” the woman next to the bartender echoed. “USA DEMOCRATS!”

“Get that racist out of the White House!” the bartender added.

“They are very happy,” Palkot said. “It’s a bit of a political thing, too, as you can see."

“Go get a drink,” anchor Arthel Neville, back home in the studio, told Palkot.

A great day for the country. For Trump, not so much. Sad!

Watch Trump get heckled on his favorite network below, from the July 7, 2019 America’s News HQ, via Contemptor.

(H/T reader Eric J.)