Brit Hume’s tweet this morning about election betting odds will almost certainly be forgotten in favor of the “sexy vixen vinyl” tab in his screenshot.

As you can see below, Hume intended to promote a Biden primary win and a Trump election win. Instead, he promoted something else entirely this morning.

Those eagle eyes at Bad Fox Graphics seem to have been the first to notice something - uh, titillating in Hume's screen grab about the election bets. It revealed all the open tabs on his iPad, including one marked “Sexy Vixen Vinyl.”

5:35 AM ET @FoxNews Sr. Political Analyst Brit Hume shares his iPad desktop, revealing Mike Pence is running for president and Brit likes "Sexy Vixen Vinyl"



👀 https://t.co/AhNDY9dB0u pic.twitter.com/0JkJuFu3hJ — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) March 3, 2020

Hume’s tweet has since been deleted. But Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis got a more comprehensive screen grab:

fox news analyst brit hume likes sexy vixen vinyl (h/t .@BadFoxGraphics) pic.twitter.com/UbRM6ptfvC — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 3, 2020

Here's an enlarged version of the Hume tweet:

In Hume’s defense, I have had web pages hijacked by cheesy ads that open to their own tabs. On the other hand, maybe that’s Hume’s go-to clothier for when he’s not on the air.

(H/T reader Joe Wilson)

(Hume image via screen grab)