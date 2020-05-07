Tucker Carlson cast doubt on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden last night, perhaps in a signal to the Fan in Chief and the Trump 2020 campaign to look elsewhere for Biden smears.

As I wrote in a previous post, I have long suspected that Carlson is not the biggest Trump fan and that his bigotry, while genuine, is played up to appeal to Trump fans without having to actually cheerlead him. But Carlson is definitely not anti-Trump, either, at least not as far as his television gig is concerned.

The Reade story is very confusing (to me, at least) but as far as I can tell, Carlson gave a relatively straightforward and factual account of its details. However, he left out the fact that Reade abruptly canceled her interview with Fox’s Chris Wallace shortly after Biden appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, vehemently denied her accusations and requested the Senate and the National Archives search their records to try to locate a complaint. After Biden’s MSNBC appearance, Reade told AP she canceled the Fox interview over, as the AP put it, “security concerns” and that her complaint against Biden did not allege sexual harassment or assault.

For someone playing truth teller, it’s an odd set of omissions.

One thing Carlson made sure to include is his demonization of liberals and the rest of the media. No Fox News commentary seems to be considered complete without hate for a good chunk of America.

CARLSON: We’ve told you Biden’s weird reaction to the charges. He stammered when asked. We told you at length about the infuriating, the sickening hypocrisy of the media and the professional feminist movement. "Believe all women!" No, no they don't. It depends on the politics. [You mean like this, Tucker?]

Having established his conservative bona fides for the MAGA viewers, Carlson went on without inflammatory rhetoric:

CARLSON: But one thing we have not yet addressed in any detail is Reade's story itself. What exactly does she say happened between herself and Joe Biden? Is there any evidence to back it up?

In retrospect, we probably should have started there, which is really at the beginning. So tonight, we want to take you through the details of the story. Why? Because we think we're going to be hearing a lot more about it, and it's good to be grounded in what the facts are.

Then came his recitation of the facts. Let me know if I missed anything else he left out or skewed.

Then came his warning:

CARLSON: But the timing does mean -- and this is our duty -- that we ought to keep our guard up as this story progresses. Those of us who cover it going forward should be very wary of being used.

Again, this is a presidential year. Weigh everything against the facts. Take nothing for granted. The one thing you can be certain of this year is you're being lied to.

So, is this an admonition to Trump World? Let me know what you think.

You can watch the commentary below, from the May 6, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.