Red Lobster joins at least 24 other companies refusing to advertise on the Tucker Carlson Show but the restaurant chain appears to be the first to shun Carlson over his misogyny and not his bigoted attacks on immigrants and immigration.

As we have previously reported, Carlson lost a number of sponsors after he said that immigration has made the U.S. “poorer, dirtier, and more divided.” But Red Lobster dropped him after his suggestions that highly-paid women are destroying society. From the January 2, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight (via Media Matters):

CARLSON: In many areas [of the U.S.], women suddenly made more than men.

Now, before you applaud that as a victory for feminism, consider some of the effects.

Study after study has shown that when men make less than women, women generally don't want to marry them. Maybe they should want to marry them, but they don't. Over big populations this causes a drop in marriage, a spike in out-of-wedlock births and all the familiar disasters that inevitably follow.

TheWrap explains why Red Lobster’s decision may be especially bad news for the Tucker Carlson Tonight show:

A spokesperson for Red Lobster declined to say what exactly Carlson said that might have precipitated the decision, but the restaurant had stuck by him during the height of the immigration outrage. The decision to drop came only after liberal activist Judd Legum and others flagged Carlson's comments about women to Red Lobster president Salli Setta and tagged the Women's Foodservice Forum — where she is a board member.

[…]

The decision by Red Lobster is significant as it likely reflects the first known advertiser to drop Carlson over an issue other than his immigration flap and potentially opens a new front in the effort to pressure his sponsors off the show.

Watch Carlson suggest that feminists are as evil as immigrants below, from the January 2, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.