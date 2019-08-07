After the white supremacist terror attack in El Paso, Tucker Carlson signaled to his white nationalist fans that he still has their back by announcing that white supremacy is “actually not a real problem in America” and sowing more hatred for those who think otherwise.

Although it’s not in the video below, Carlson began this particular screed, just as he did earlier, not with any desire for unity after a tragedy but by playing the racial victim as a camouflage for further divisiveness. From the Fox News transcript:

CARLSON: As part of their relentless bid to divide this country, Democrats have been warning about white supremacy relentlessly. After the El Paso shooting, the left demanded that President Trump denounce a supposedly existential threat to our nation.

[…]

Okay, so it's not the job of this show to defend the President and everything he says, and some things we're not going to defend. But in point of fact, he never endorsed white supremacy, or came close to endorsing white supremacy. That's just a lie.

But he condemned it anyway. Their response, "He didn't really mean it."

Yet Carlson didn’t play a clip of Trump’s “sincere” rejection of white supremacy – probably because he woodenly read it from a teleprompter without much conviction.

Then, despite the FBI issuing a statement that the El Paso attack “underscores the continued threat posed by domestic violent extremists and perpetrators of hate crimes,” Carlson pretended to know better:

CARLSON: But the whole thing is a lie. If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia probably.

It's actually not a real problem in America. The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country would be able to fit inside a college football stadium.

I mean, seriously, this is a country where the average person is getting poorer, where the suicide rate is spiking -- "white supremacy, that's the problem" -- this is a hoax.

Just like the Russia hoax, it's a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power. That's exactly what's going on.

...

White supremacy -- you know, I've lived here 50 years, I've never met anybody -- not one person -- who ascribes to white supremacy. I don't know a single person who thinks that's a good idea.

I don't -- I mean, they are making this up, and it's a talking point which they are using to help them in this election cycle, obviously, because Russia died.

Carlson brought on fellow nativist Victor Davis Hanson for further hate mongering. Hanson suggested that those talking about white supremacy are really dangerous black supremacists:

HANSON: We have Cory Booker, who is a child of two IBM executives. And we have Kamala Harris, who has all the intellectual privilege in the world, both her parents were PhDs. And we have Elizabeth Warren who faked an ID, an ethnic identity, who is a Harvard professor. And they're yelling about all these people who supposedly have the privilege that they have.

And it's sort of -- it's become an identity policy for wealthy people in the media, politics, and academia that once you say that you're virtuous, and you're spotting racists under every bed, and he has supremacy and you have privilege, you can say almost anything.

And look what's happened to the presidential race. We have Cory Booker, who just last week threatened to beat up the president of the United States. We have Biden who said he wanted to beat up the President of the United States.

We had Elizabeth Warren who has said all sorts of things and we had Kamala Harris say that she wanted to get out of an elevator without an alive Donald Trump in it. She wanted him dead.

Carlson looked on admiringly.

Meanwhile, Carlson’s white nationalist fans on 4chan and 8chan were applauding him with one even claiming he got his talking points from them. It has long been common knowledge that Carlson is revered by white supremacists. Yet instead of doing what he can to distance himself from them, he has signaled, even in the wake of the El Paso shootings, that he stands with them in solidarity.

Watch Carlson use tragedy in America to lay more hate on it below, from the August 6, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.