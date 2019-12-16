Donald Trump has been triggered by his favorite network adding a bit of real balance instead of fawning over him 24/7. Sad!

As I wrote in my last post, Fox News’ latest poll found that a majority of Americans support impeaching Trump. He took the news like a grumpy snowflake who thinks he’s a tiger:

The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems. So ridiculous - same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

But wait, there’s more. The snowflake-in-chief apparently thinks that Fox should only book guests he approves of:

Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff. Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Somebody needs a wahhh-mbulance again!

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)