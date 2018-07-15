Former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron’s explosive allegation that Donald Trump is “still colluding” with Russians is disturbing enough. But it also raises questions about Fox News’ role in the scheme.

Think Progress reports:

Former Fox News Channel chief political correspondent Carl Cameron has a warning for America: “The Trump team were colluding with the Russians in 2016 – and they are still colluding.”

Cameron is hardly some “liberal media” lefty that Fox News can dismiss. He was FNC’s chief political correspondent and covered every presidential campaign, including Trump’s, for the network since its inception. He was also famously seen in the documentary Outfoxed: Rupert Murdoch’s War on Journalism sucking up to George W. Bush.

Cameron’s warning comes from a series of interviews Think Progress conducted with Cameron and published in June and in a new book. Then, Think Progress wrote:

In 2016, Cameron explained, [Trump adviser and surrogate Roger] Stone helped Guccifer2.0 — who worked for Russian intelligence — and other Russian-backed groups boost an anti-Clinton narrative online targeted at key groups. Stone direct-messaged with Guccifer2.0 and WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange on Twitter in August 2016.

Think Progress also noted that Cameron’s comments about Stone’s connections to the Russians, published a month ago, were basically confirmed by the indictment of 12 Russian agents on Friday. This is what Think Progress reported in June:

“Trump confidant Roger Stone’s success was having the connections and creating the opportunities for [Russian intelligence officer] Guccifer2.0 and other Russian groups to really start taking advantage of social media and pounding these negative memes that Hillary’s a crook, et cetera,” Cameron explained to ThinkProgress’ Joe Romm — as related in the new book, How to Go Viral and Reach Millions.

Think Progress does not consider why Cameron never reported any of this while he was at Fox News. Cameron remained at Fox until late August, 2017 long after the Russia probe became public knowledge. Nor does it investigate Fox News’ role in “pounding these negative memes that Hillary’s a crook.”

But we know that Fox News did pound negative memes about Clinton. In fact, they still are. Whether or not there was or is any coordination in doing so remains to be seen.

(Cameron image via screen grab)