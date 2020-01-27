Today, Donald Trump’s Fox friends Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz will be defending him in the Senate impeachment trial. Meanwhile, pressure has just increased for John Bolton to testify. We’ve got the day’s proceedings streaming after the jump.

As I've previously posted, The New York Times dropped a bombshell from former National Security Adviser John Bolton last night that The Washington Post described as having kneecapped Trump's "no quid pro quo" defense.

The Times reports this juicy nugget:

Republicans are angrily pressing the White House in private about the revelations from the manuscript, saying they were blindsided by the former adviser’s account — especially because the administration has had a copy of it since Dec. 30. Many Republicans have adopted the arguments offered by Mr. Trump’s defense team, but Mr. Bolton’s assertions directly contradict them.

According to CNN, the legal team “worked late into the night after Bolton bombshell.” As of this morning, no decision had been made as to whether or not to address it. So far, Starr has not.

Watch Trump's impeachment legal defense below, via The Washington Post.