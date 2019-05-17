Fox News’ Tomi Lahren, of perfect age to serve in the military, wants you to know that although she opposes a war against Iran, it’s only because she doesn’t think the military would totally destroy the country fast enough. Not at all because she might be called to fight.

Lahren describes herself on Twitter as “Faith. Family. Freedom.” But she has no discernable credentials in anything related to national security, military operations or foreign relations. Nevertheless, she announced today that Iran is “our biggest national security threat, 100%.” Lahren went on to say, “Hell, no” we should not send troops to Iran and “ignite another never-ending war.”

Predictably, she blamed President Barack Obama and John Kerry for the Iranian threat (never mind that they were the ones who negotiated the Iran nuclear deal that even the Trump administration acknowledged Iran complied with and that it was Donald Trump who ripped it up).

“But, this new military plan by neocon national security adviser John Bolton is too much too soon,” Lahren continued. “How many of these wars do we need to entangle ourselves in before we get the friggin’ picture?”

But “wiping out” Iran and turning it “into glass” was not too much too soon. It was Lahren’s idea of a real solution. Coincidentally, while such a thing would be cataclysmic for millions, it could save Lahren’s military-age behind from being drafted into service should a prolonged war occur.

LAHREN: Look, if the plan were to send a huge surge of land and war power to wipe out Iran and turn it into glass, that's one thing. That might actually solve the problem. But we all know that's not going to happen. Quick and decisive victories don't prop up the military industrial complex people like John Bolton and the rest of his neocon war hawks love to support.

...

120,000 troops isn’t going to take down Iran. It’s just going to piss Iran off and ignite World War III.

…

President Trump, you have the right instinct. Get the hell out of Iraq and Syria as you promised and then, for the love of God, don't get us into Iran unless you're going to dominate and get us out.

Lahren closed by suggesting that Trump should send troops to the southern border instead. “America first!” Lahren cried.

Watch unqualified Lahren endorse a nuclear catastrophe below, from Fox Nation’s First Thoughts, via Media Matters.