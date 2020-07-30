The Daily Show has brilliantly showcased Fox News hosts’ hypocrisy by juxtaposing their comments on the tyranny of federal agents at the Bundy ranch with comments about the agents in Portland.

If you have forgotten the Bundy lawbreakers Sean Hannity and Fox News championed, nobody summed up the situation better than Jon Stewart. Naturally, after promoting armed insurrection against the U.S. government (under President Obama), Hannity played the victim for being criticized. You may recall that Fox’s support for Bundy evaporated after he was outed as a racist (which Fox almost surely knew beforehand).

But you don’t really have to know all that to appreciate the hypocrisy, including the pièce de résistance at the end.

It’s been a sad and depressing day. I can't think of a better way to close it out than with some laughs at Fox News’ expense.