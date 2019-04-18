The Mueller report has been released. Use this space to share any and all thoughts on the report, its rollout, William Barr's pre-release comments and the media coverage. You can read the redacted report here.
I'll have some posts on the Fox News gloating over Attorney General William Barr's pre-emptive spin on the Mueller report shortly.
(Mueller caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.)
Anonymous commented 2019-04-18 13:28:12 -0400 · Flag
Crypto-propagandist Bret Baier just authoritatively summed up by suggesting that Barr and Mueller were in alignment about Trump. You’d think in that case Mueller might have done Barr the favor of showing up at Barr’s press conference.
I ;hope this doesn’t totally drown out news of renewed missile testing from the President’s Numero Uno Friend-Without-Benefits, Kim Jong Un.
