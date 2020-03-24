Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX) is not only fine with Donald Trump killing people with coronavirus for the sake of his economy, Patrick is volunteering to be sacrificed. And he’s hinting that other seniors should volunteer, too.

Monday, we learned that Donald Trump wants more Americans to die from the coronavirus for the sake of his pocketbook. Like lemmings, Fox News is ready for us to go off the cliff.

The Washington Post reported:

President Trump’s private business has shut down six of its top seven revenue-producing clubs and hotels because of restrictions meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, potentially depriving Trump’s company of millions of dollars in revenue.

Those closures come as Trump is considering easing restrictions on movement sooner than federal public health experts recommend, in the name of reducing the virus’s economic damage.

…

Even the Trump properties that remain open have been sharply affected: In Chicago, New York and Washington, the restaurants have closed, cutting off a key source of revenue.

So what a coincidence that Trump wants Americans to go out and about more and ignore public health experts’ recommendations to the contrary.

Despite the egg on Fox’s face for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic before reversing course, the network seems to have no problem shifting to a “maybe you should die” posture now. But Patrick took that to a whole new level Monday night. He all but called on seniors to cull the herd for the sake of the (Trump) economy.

You really have to read the complete exchange to get the insane audacity and ultimate stupidity of Patrick’s suggestion:

PATRICK: Tucker, no one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren, and if that’s the exchange, I’m all in, and that doesn’t make me noble or brave or anything like that.

I just think there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me, I have six grandchildren, that what we all care about and what we love more than anything are those children, and I want to live smart and see through this, but I don’t want the whole country to be sacrificed, and that’s what I see.

I’ve talked to hundreds of people, Tucker, and just in the last week. And making calls all the time. And everyone says pretty much the same thing - that we can’t lose our whole country. We’re having an economic collapse. I’m also a small businessman. I understand it and I talk with businesspeople all the time, Tucker, and I’m so – I’m just - my heart is lifted by what I heard the president say, because we can do more than one thing at a time. We can do two things, so my message is that let’s get back to work, let’s get back to living, let’s be smart about it, and those of us who are seventy plus, we’ll take care of ourselves, but don’t sacrifice the country. Don’t do that. Don’t ruin this great American dream.

Carlson seemed all in.

CARLSON: So you’re basically saying that this disease could take your life but that’s not the scariest thing to you. There’s something that would be worse than dying.

PATRICK: Yeah.

In a series of tweets, Chris Hayes explained why Patrick’s and Trump’s idea will almost certainly NOT save our economy or our country.

By the way, Patrick was hospitalized in the 1980s after a suicide attempt.

You can watch the current madness below, via Media Matters’ Andrew Laurence.

(H/T reader John McKee)