Laura Ingraham, who was reportedly under consideration to be press secretary, delivered a stern warning to the Trump administration on Fox & Friends this morning.

As Ingraham probably knows, Trump watches Fox & Friends and gets policy ideas from watching Fox. So when she commented on the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the lingering questions about Trump's relationship with Russia, her admonition was probably not meant only for Joe Republican.

INGRAHAM: Unless they right this ship in the West Wing. the drumbeat will be, “What did the president know and when did he know it, about the potential for blackmail, about the transcript?”



And they need a narrative that is clear and unequivocal and obviously truthful about all happened because the left smells blood and they are going to stay on this Russia story.

Of course we will stay on the Russia Story. Because when an American president has shadowy ties to Russia and the Intelligence Community thinks he’s might be too compromised to trust with intelligence, that’s a BFD.

But not to cohost Steve Doocy. He asked, “Whatever happened to secrets in Washington?”

“None of them like Trump,” Ingraham replied. “Let’s just talk turkey.”

But Ingraham had another warning for the administration:

INGRAHAM: Telling Donald Trump what he wants to hear is not how to run the West Wing. […] I feel very strongly that there are a lot of folks in the West Wing, again, who are good people … but when you go into the Oval Office, your duty – yes, it’s to the president, but it’s to the country. You serve the nation and you do not serve either the chief executive or the nation well if you go in with your tail between your legs and you’re afraid of who’s going to bite your head off.

OK, fine. I agree with Ingraham completely. The question is, will Trump listen?

Watch it below, from the February 14, 2017 Fox & Friends.