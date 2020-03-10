Six states are holding primaries today and the returns will be coming in any minute. It’s now Biden vs. Bernie with Tulsi Gabbard still in it.

The six states are Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington. Michigan is the big delegate state.

Whether you’re rooting for Bernie or Biden or even Tulsi, share your thoughts and observations in our comments section below.

Meanwhile, if you want some background information, check out the video below from today’s PBS NewsHour.