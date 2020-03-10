Six states are holding primaries today and the returns will be coming in any minute. It’s now Biden vs. Bernie with Tulsi Gabbard still in it.
The six states are Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington. Michigan is the big delegate state.
Whether you’re rooting for Bernie or Biden or even Tulsi, share your thoughts and observations in our comments section below.
Meanwhile, if you want some background information, check out the video below from today’s PBS NewsHour.
Ellen commented 2020-03-10 21:07:09 -0400 · Flag
Fox projected Biden won MI. I knew this was going to happen a) because of the public polls and b) watching Steve Kornacki on MSNBC tour how well Biden was doing before the polls had closed.
Networks get the exit polls and don’t reveal overtly what they say before the polls close or the official returns are in but you can often figure out the results from how the chatter goes.
Networks get the exit polls and don’t reveal overtly what they say before the polls close or the official returns are in but you can often figure out the results from how the chatter goes.
Ellen commented 2020-03-10 20:05:13 -0400 · Flag
MSNBC has only called Mississippi for Biden.
Ellen commented 2020-03-10 20:04:50 -0400 · Flag
Fox has called Mississippi and Missouri for Biden. Tucker Carlson is doing his commentary, dinging the DNC for supposedly rigging the election against Bernie, Nice.