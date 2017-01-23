Apparently, Fox News has finally had enough of Stacey Dash’s ridiculously clueless commentary. The same goes for the anti-Trump, Bill O’Reilly antagonist George Will. And more.

Dash was never a bright light on Fox. She had a wooden delivery that always sounded as though she were repeating pre-scripted lines. But I’ve heard sixth graders in school plays sound more natural and engaged.

Her substance was no more inspiring. For example, Dash once insisted Trump could win the black vote “because black people like to make money.” In November, 2015, she said, “We don’t even have the records on Obama. We have no records. His records are sealed. Why isn’t anyone investigating that?”

Will, on the other hand, is so anti-Trump that he left the Republican Party. It’s hard to know how much that factored into Fox’s decision, now that it has gone all in for Trump, or how much Will’s feud with Trump-pal Bill O’Reilly. Will had the nerve to pan a book by O’Reilly and (like many others) accuse him of untruthfulness.

Other contributors let go were Marvin Kalb, Cal Thomas and Ed Rollins.

Watch Dash go birther below, from the November 9, 2015 Outnumbered and watch Will go at it with O’Reilly on the November 6, 2015 The O’Reilly Factor underneath.