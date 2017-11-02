Several Fox News employees “throughout the network” anonymously condemned its coverage of Monday’s Russia investigation developments to CNN.

As we’ve reported, many on Fox News have made a concerted (some might characterize it as “frenzied”) effort to discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and to deflect to a phony Uranium One Russia story. When the news broke on Monday that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, had been indicted and that a foreign adviser to the campaign had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contact with a Kremlin-connected professor, Fox helped Trump pretend that the indictments were irrelevant to the campaign.

Media Matters has more on the deflection efforts:

Fox’s morning show, Fox & Friends, was on-air when the news broke, but the show devoted significantly less time to the story than its competitors and instead ran stories about Halloween candy, purported liberal media bias, and cheeseburger emojis. Fox’s new host Laura Ingraham called the arrests a “nothingburger,” host Sean Hannity said the guilty plea was insignificant because “I never heard of the guy,” and reporter [James] Rosen lied about the time frame of Manafort’s indictment to claim it was “well before” Manafort’s association with the Trump campaign (Rosen later corrected his report). Tucker Carlson focused on the brother of Clinton associate John Podesta and displayed a chyron stating, “Russia Hysteria Backfires On Democrats” was displayed on the screen.

It’s somewhat comforting to know that not everyone at Fox is on board with this propaganda. Here are some quotes from Fox personnel in Oliver Darcy's CNN article:

“I’m watching now and screaming … I want to quit.” “Fox feels like an extension of the Trump White House.” “It’s an embarrassment … Frankly, there are shows on our network that are backing the President at all costs, and it’s that short term strategy that undermines the good work being done by others.”

Hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and the Outnumbered show were singled out as providers of such cringeworthy programming.

It must be particularly galling to Fox that this news was broken by the hated-by-Fox (and Trump) CNN.

(Sean Hannity image via screen grab)