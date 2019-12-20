Rather than call out Trump’s bonkers response to Christianity Today after it recommended his removal, Fox News hosts Sandra Smith and Chris Wallace suggested Trump was behaving like a savvy politician.

In case you missed it, Mark Galli, editor in chief of Christianity Today, wrote an op-ed called, Trump Should Be Removed from Office. It cited Trump’s behavior in the Ukraine scandal as “a violation of the Constitution” and “profoundly immoral.” The magazine, which was founded by Billy Graham, is clearly no Democratic or progressive outlet. The editorial included this: “The Democrats have had it out for [Trump] from day one, and therefore nearly everything they do is under a cloud of partisan suspicion. … And, no, Mr. Trump did not have a serious opportunity to offer his side of the story in the House hearings on impeachment.”

So that made comments such as these even more significant:

[T]his president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.

…

That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments.

To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve.

Regardless of your religious beliefs, the entire editorial is worth reading.

Like clockwork, Trump responded with a Twitter rant that proved Galli's point:

A far left magazine, or very “progressive,” as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

....have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Naturally, Trump TV did its best to clean up on Aisle Evangelicals. On today’s America’s Newsroom, anchor Sandra Smith discussed the matter with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace. Wallace has been attacked by Trump for his skepticism of Dear Leader, but he did his best to recast Trump’s outburst as reasonable and acceptable.

First, anchor Sandra Smith showed a graphic from Fox News’ recent poll showing 67% of evangelical Christians approve of Trump. She didn’t mention that his support has dropped from the 81% that backed him over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Wallace’s comment on the situation was, “It’s all about the math.” He claimed that 25% of American voters identify as Christian evangelicals, a “very big voting block.” Wallace did note that Trump got 80% of the evangelical vote in 2016 (without noting the drop in support) before adding, “So this is a very important part of his electoral base.”

But Wallace moved right past considering any of the reasons why the magazine called on Christians to abandon Trump in order to suggest Trump’s attack was reasonable. “You can argue about Christianity Today magazine and where it stands on the political spectrum but anything that challenges his hold – and I’m not sure whether this will or not – but, you know, anything that even raises the issue about whether Christian evangelicals should support Donald Trump is obviously very important to him, politically, so they’re gonna fight back and push back hard on this.”

Smith did her part by suggesting that Trump had correctly characterized Christianity Today as some far-left rag when she highlighted Fox’s poll finding that only 31% of white evangelicals thought Trump should be impeached. “It is far less, obviously than the general response [54%] of the population,” she said. She, too, avoided commenting on the substance of Galli's allegations.

Watch Fox pretend Trump is not unhinged and unfit for office below, from the December 20, 2019 America’s Newsroom.