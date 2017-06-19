Sheriff David Clarke, a Fox favorite African American black attacker, has withdrawn his name from consideration for assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security.

The Washington Post has the details:

Clarke was expected to start in a role at DHS at the end of June, but according to one person close to the administration who is familiar with the situation, his appointment had been subject to significant delays that contributed to his withdrawal. Clarke, a vocal supporter of Trump during the 2016 campaign, is also a controversial figure. He was accused of plagiarism, and has drawn scrutiny for conditions in his jails that left one mentally ill inmate dead. A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security said: "Sheriff Clarke is no longer being considered for a position within DHS. We wish him well."

But before you sigh in relief at the thought that this unhinged, hate monger will not be part of the federal government, The Post also reported that Trump and Clarke have “discussed other roles in which Clarke could support Trump.”

Or maybe Clarke could get a paid contributors’ gig at Fox News and do all the Trump supporting his little heart desires.

Watch Clarke call poor blacks “culturally dysfunctional” and living in a “hellhole,” below, from an October 5, 2016 Hannity show.