A new video proves that Fox News is fully aware that Sean Hannity doesn’t just offer opinions on his nightly show but outright lies in service to Donald Trump. And although Fox News anchor Shepard Smith regularly debunks Hannity’s claims, the network allows and legitimizes the lies.

Media Matters has put together a six-minute video juxtaposing how Smith's reporting disproves Hannity's lies. It demonstrates how Fox News seems to operate in “two different realities,” as Media Matters put it. But Fox News is one entity. Either it stands by the reporting of Smith or it doesn’t. In its profile of Smith, Fox says he is, “chief news anchor and managing editor for the network’s breaking news division.” It further says:

Smith has covered virtually every major news story over the course of his career and has played a major role in the network’s innovation of the way news is presented. On Shepard Smith Reporting, state-of-the-art newsgathering is enhanced with advanced technologies as well as digital and social media to bring viewers the latest hard news from the newly constructed signature studio known as The FOX News Deck. Additionally, Smith’s dedicated team of information specialists interrupt programming as needed at a moment’s notice to bring viewers the latest news as it unfolds throughout the afternoon and primetime lineup.

Presumably, Smith's job requires the kind of reporting that Fox considers factual and trustworthy.

Yet, Fox's online profile of Hannity suggests he is considered a reliable news source as well:

As one of the most prominent and influential conservative voices in the country, Hannity's program offers a mix of news, commentary, guest interviews and branded segments such as #AskSean, where views have the opportunity to send in questions via Twitter or Facebook for him to answer.

Most recently, Hannity presented the first interview with President Donald Trump following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. In 2018, he contributed to FNC's live coverage of the United States and North Korea summit that took place in Singapore. Hannity's coverage of the historic meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un delivered 5.9 million total viewers, making it the highest rated program across broadcast and cable primetime that evening. Following the North Korea summit, Hannity presented an interview with President Trump that dominated the cable news competition, averaging 4.1 million total viewers.

Clearly, Fox is trying to have its cake and eat it, too, in presenting both Hannity and Smith as credible. But if Fox really thinks Hannity is purveying legitimate information, then it would not tolerate what would have to be seen as falsehoods from its own breaking news star. That Hannity blatantly disregards, distorts and dissembles about what is reported by Smith is proof that Fox knows Hannity is lying and is happy to let him keep doing so.

Shame on them.

Watch the video that documents lies Fox knows it’s peddling below, via Media Matters.