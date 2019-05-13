\

Sen. Lindsey Graham became another Republican to go on Fox News and betray the very body of government he represents by urging Donald Trump Jr. to disregard a subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee. Naturally, Trump lickspittle extraordinaire Maria Bartiromo didn’t put up any challenge.

Appearing on Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures show yesterday, the two spent much of their 21-minute Trump adoration session treating Democrats, not Russian interference in our election, as the enemy and pretending that Donald Trump was completely exonerated by the Mueller report.

As I wrote on Friday, when Rep. Jim Jordan teamed up with Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer to advise Trump Jr. to obstruct Congress, there’s a GOP civil war over the subpoena, with the Trump loyalists attacking Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr. So it’s no surprise that Bartiromo and Graham would promote Trump loyalty over America.

Never mind that the Mueller report called Russia’s attack on the U.S. “sweeping and systemic.” And never mind that the reason Trump Jr. wasn’t indicted was because Mueller had no proof Junior was smart enough to know he had broken the law.

From the Fox News transcript:

BARTIROMO: Well, was it also a setup to set up Donald Trump Jr.?

I mean, what is this subpoena of Donald Trump Jr. coming out of your colleagues and the Senate Intel Committee?

GRAHAM: As I understand it, this subpoena relates to what Michael Cohen said about some meetings and about the Trump Tower in Russia.

All I can say is that Richard Burr is a very good friend. He's trying hard to be bipartisan. But anything based on what Michael Cohen said is worthless testimony. Michael Cohen is a worthless witness. And if I were Donald Trump Jr.'s lawyer, I would tell him, you don't need to go back into this environment anymore. You have been there for hours and hours and hours, and nothing being alleged here changes the outcome of the Mueller investigation.

I would call it a day.

It was a perfect case of life imitating Saturday Night Live's version of Graham in its most recent cold open (below). If only Bartiromo had been included, too!

Watch Graham and Bartiromo put loyalty to Dear Leader over loyalty to the U.S. below from the May 12, 2019 Sunday Morning Futures. Underneath is the brilliant SNL cold open (which also targeted Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Susan Collins) from May 11, 2019.