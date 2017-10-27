Sebastian Gorka, member of a Nazi-allied group, fake national security expert and Trumper, compared Hillary Clinton to convicted spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, then announced “and those people got the chair.”

Media Matters has the exact quote:

SEBASTIAN GORKA: If this had happened in the 1950s, there would be people up on treason charges right now. The Rosenbergs, OK? This is equvalent to what the Rosenbergs did and those people got the chair. Think about it. Giving away nuclear capability to our enemies, that's what we're talking about.

There is no comparison to the Rosenbergs. As I’ve previously explained, there is no there there in this Uranium One baloney. Susie Madrak has a good explanation as to why, even if Clinton had desired to deviously “give away nuclear capability to our enemies,” the scheme would not have worked.

Fox News is still desperately trying to pretend that Hillary Clinton is the president who needs to be impeached while hoping you’ll forget that Donald Trump is the reckless guy in the Oval Office whose instability and unsuitability for office is being called out by his own party.

Meanwhile, Gorka is hardly a model American. In fact, he’s the kind of guy any decent presidential administration would probably keep out of the country. From a March, 2017 exposé by the Forward:

Sebastian Gorka, President Trump’s [then] top counter-terrorism adviser, is a formal member of a Hungarian far-right group that is listed by the U.S. State Department as having been “under the direction of the Nazi Government of Germany” during World War II, leaders of the organization have told the Forward. The elite order, known as the Vitézi Rend, was established as a loyalist group by Admiral Miklos Horthy, who ruled Hungary as a staunch nationalist from 1920 to October 1944. A self-confessed anti-Semite, Horthy imposed restrictive Jewish laws prior to World War II and collaborated with Hitler during the conflict. His cooperation with the Nazi regime included the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Jews into Nazi hands. Gorka’s membership in the organization — if these Vitézi Rend leaders are correct, and if Gorka did not disclose this when he entered the United States as an immigrant — could have implications for his immigration status. The State Department’s Foreign Affairs Manual specifies that members of the Vitézi Rend “are presumed to be inadmissible” to the country under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Gorka’s national security credentials are rather suspect as well, the Forward notes:

Adrian Weale, who served as a British Intelligence Corps officer in the 1980s, traced how Gorka’s claims to have worked on counter-terror issues for British Military Intelligence in Northern Ireland and on collecting evidence for the war crimes tribunal set up after the collapse of Yugoslavia are unlikely to be true. According to Weale, Gorka “has never been an operational practitioner of counter-terrorism.” At the same time, Gorka’s credentials as an academic expert in terrorism have been widely questioned. His doctoral dissertation has been dissected by various academics who say he is not an expert in their field, has never lived in a Muslim-majority country, does not speak Arabic and has avoided publishing any serious, peer-reviewed academic research.

But Gorka’s politics match Fox’s, especially Sean Hannity’s, so little things like belonging to a Nazi-aligned group and making up credentials are no barriers to being welcomed as a respectable pundit on Fox.

Watch Nazi-aligned Gorka’s phony patriotism below, from the October 26, 2017 Hannity, via Media Matters.