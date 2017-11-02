Tonight, during the Hannity show’s latest yell-at-a-Muslim segment, Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi probably got the last laugh when he asked Sebastian Gorka about his ties to a Nazi-aligned group in Hungary. Gorka did not deny the allegation.

Although Elahi apparently expected to discuss the New York City terrorism attack, Sean Hannity deliberately sandbagged Elahi with questions such as, “You think Iran is a good country don’t you, Imam?” Hannity didn’t hide the bullyboy edge to his voice.

For extra denigration, Hannity brought along fake terrorism expert (and former Trump adviser) Sebastian Gorka to help pile on against Elahi.

It was an awful display. Elahi tried to have a real dialogue and Hannity was only interested in trying to humiliate him.

But Elahi was determined not to go down without a fight. He started asking Gorka about some American terrorists, such as Stephen Paddock – whom, of course, neither Gorka nor Hannity wanted to discuss.

Then Elahi nailed Gorka. “You are more Israeli than Netanyahu but there are a lot of people … who say that you are a Nazi and you justify the genocide of Jews in Germany. Is that true?” Elahi asked.

Elahi was referring to the fact that in March, the Jewish publication Forward revealed that Gorka is a sworn member of a Nazi-tied group called Vitézi Rend. Although to my knowledge, Gorka has not justified the Holocaust and is obviously not old enough to have been alive during it, he very distinctly did not deny the charge.

GORKA: There are a lot of people who’ve said very nasty things about me and the president and I would be very concerned if the New York Post, Politico, BuzzFeed, CNN said nice things about me because they’re not interested in the things that I’m interested when it comes to the safety of this nation.

He didn’t saw a word about Forward.

Hannity quickly ended the interview.

Watch it below, from the November 2, 2017 Hannity.