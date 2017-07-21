Let's hope Sean Spicer is looking for a job at Fox News now that he has quit the Trump administration. Because otherwise, Spicer is more pathetic than we knew.

Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity show tonight, Press Secretary Sean Spicer slobberingly insisted he bore no ill will to either Donald Trump or Anthony Scaramucci who was just hired as White House communications director.

This is in direct contradiction to what has been reported in the press. For example, The Washington Post wrote that Spicer’s departure was “abrupt and angry” and that he had “vehemently objected” to Scaramucci’s appointment.

“Scaramucci has coined a particularly crude nickname for [chief of staff Reince] Priebus and, in private conversations with associates in recent weeks, repeatedly savaged both the chief of staff and the entire White House press operation,” The Post noted.

But The Post also reported that everyone tried to put a happy face on the situation:

As the reorganization unfolded throughout the day, Trump’s communications shop — not known for finely tuned messaging — offered its best attempt at a display of unity, a Kabuki-theater performance juxtaposing polite public statements with sniping and complaints behind the scenes.

Spicer and Priebus continued the Kabuki theater tonight on Hannity, in separate interviews. Ignoring the months of humiliation and criticisms that were foisted on him by Trump, Spicer proved he’s still a Trump lapdog. Some excerpts from his comments:

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve this president and this country. I will never be able to thank this president enough for what he has been able to allow me to do.” “[Trump] has been very gracious throughout this process.” “After reflection, my decision was to recommend to the president that I give Anthony and Sarah [Huckabee Sanders, the deputy press secretary who will replace Spicer] a clean slate to start from.” “[Trump’s] an unbelievably gracious individual … he’s always thinking of others.”

Watch what looks a lot like a Fox News audition below, from the July 21, 2017 Hannity.