Sean Hannity was so unhinged last night that I have to think he’s very, very worried about the 12 recordings prosecutors recently obtained of Michael Cohen speaking to members of the media.

Yesterday, CNN revealed that federal prosecutors have 12 audio tapes of Michael Cohen, at least some of which “include conversations Cohen had with members of the media.” According to CNN, it is unknown what was discussed or which members of the media were recorded.

I have long suspected that the reason Cohen claimed Hannity as a client had to do with a desire to withhold material from investigators, not because there was any substantive lawyer/client privilege. In April, I noted that attorney Michael Avenatti predicted that material seized in the FBI raid on Cohen would prove “very embarrassing” to Hannity.

Also in April, the month he was reported to be a Cohen client, I noted that Hannity acted like a cornered animal desperately trying to distract with an epic bout of Clinton-centered whataboutism. That’s exactly what Hannity looked and sounded like last night. Only worse, if such a thing is possible.

Hannity’s Aggression Should Look Like Terror To Anyone Not In The Tank For Trump

After raging against the Russia investigation, Hannity demanded that Donald Trump reveal the redacted (i.e. classified or sensitive) information in the FISA application for surveillance of Carter Page. Not because there's any compelling public interest but in order to retaliate against those who care about Russia’s interference in our 2016 elections and are not part of the Cover-up Caucus.

HANNITY: I am calling for all of this warrant to be unredacted.

The president can do this and according to my sources, if the final FISA warrant is released, Rod Rosenstein is finished as his role—in his role as deputy AG. But now because of the blatant abuse of power that took place at the highest levels of your government, the Trump administration rightly tonight is taking important steps and calling for certain Obama era officials to be stripped of their security clearances. This should have happened a long time ago, knowing what we now know.

Then Hannity began weaving an Infowars-type conspiracy theory that pushed Hillary Clinton as a Russia collaborator who, along with others “at the highest levels of our government” hoodwinked judges into investigating Trump:

Robert Mueller, this is your collusion story. Robert Mueller, maybe you want to get your pit bull Andrew Weissmann on this. Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and the paid-for Russian lies to rig an election and lie to the American people, all done at the highest levels of our government.

Literally using a warrant process and lying to judges and the bulk of the information judges are fed so that they can spy on an opposition party candidate associate is full of Russian lies, so maybe you’ll have a little more time on your hands and go after if—I may—these lies that were bought and paid for by Hillary to Russia, all designed to propagandize the American people. Let me put it another way: lie to the American people.

Watch Hannity's ravings of Donald Trump’s bedtime BFF and “unofficial chief of staff” below, from the July 23, 2018 Hannity, and ask yourself, what is he so deserpate to cover up?

(Transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com)