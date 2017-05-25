In the middle of the controversy over his conspiracy-theory laden coverage of Seth Rich's murder, Sean Hannity has announced he's taking the next two nights off.

Mediaite noted the similarities between Hannity's situation and the last Fox News prime time star to take a vacation in the middle of a controversy while hemorrhaging advertisers: Bill O'Reilly. O'Reilly never returned to the airwaves:

But just tonight, amid reports that Hannity is beginning to hemorrhage multiple advertisers, The Five host Kimberly Guilfoyle reported that she’s replacing Hannity on Thursday and Friday as he takes the rest of the week off. Could this be the end for the love-him-or-hate-him hallmark of the conservative cable news channel and one-time ratings juggernaut?

Personally, I don't think Hannity will be pushed out over this.

But I do believe Fox News is starting to rein him in. According to a HuffPost interview, Hannity said "he received no pressure from Fox News brass or Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of parent company 21st Century Fox, to back off the story." But according to CNN, he was urged to drop it:

[F]our sources at Fox told CNNMoney that Hannity did face internal pressure to back off the Rich story, even if he made the decision to do so on his own. Suzanne Scott, the network's president of programming, and other executives met with Hannity on Tuesday and encouraged him to stop advancing the theory.

Common-sense editorial oversight is, in my view, the best option.

Sometimes two nights off is just two nights off. But, on the other hand, as NewsHounds' Richard noted, the timing is suspicious for a great American like Hannity: