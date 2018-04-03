Informal adviser and top propagandist Sean Hannity spent at least part of his Easter weekend playing golf with known cheater (on the golf course as well as in his marriages) Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Trump followed up a round of Easter rage tweeting with a round of golf with one of his favorite hate mongers, Hannity. From the Palm Beach Post:

President Donald Trump poured rocket fuel on a couple of Twitter feuds Saturday morning before spending time at his Trump International Golf Club with Fox News host Sean Hannity, PGA Tour member Dustin Johnson, son Eric Trump and others.

We don’t know if Donald Trump puts Sean Hannity on speakerphone so he can participate in high-level meetings, like colleagues Pete Hegseth and Lou Dobbs. But we do know that Hannity has been advising Trump going back to at least 2016.

We also don’t know if Hannity let Trump cheat at golf.