Grab the popcorn! Two of America’s most prominent conservative hate mongers, Sean Hannity and Ann Coulter, have broken up. And they’re airing their dirty laundry in public.

Apparently, the trouble all began when Coulter took issue with Donald Trump’s embrace of Goldman Sachs executives in his cabinet. Hannity took issue with Coulter’s criticisms of his beloved. Coulter explained what happened in a June 28, 2017 column:

Sean Hannity, bless his heart, has the zeal of the late Trump convert. He would endorse communism if Trump decided to implement the policies of "The Communist Manifesto." (Which the GOP's health care bill actually does!)



On his show last Thursday, he tried to get me to defend Trump's "rich person" remarks about [Trump economic adviser and Goldman Sachs alumnus, Gary] Cohn. I wish you could see the segment, but, unfortunately, Hannity decided no one would ever see it -- NOT, I hasten to add, because he would ever censor criticism of Trump, but simply because he ran out of time.



In a pre-taped interview. It was a time problem. (It may not be evident to most viewers, but three minutes MUST be left at the end of every Hannity show for Nerf football throwing.)

Despite Coulter’s implication, she did appear on Hannity last week. They were still sweethearts then. Hannity referred to her as his “conservative friend” during the interview and the two oozed bonhomie as they bonded over attacking Morning Joe and accusing the left of ginning up violence.

But, apparently, not getting her digs at Trump on the air was some kind of Hannity-friendship deal breaker.

On his unhinged Twitter feed, Hannity made the break-up official:

Ann, u fall in and out of love with Christie Romney Trump and how many others. Frankly you just bore me. https://t.co/ERf1TUUk8U — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 28, 2017

Watch Hannity and Coulter during a happier time last week, when the two blissfully shared 3:31 minutes of sheer hate together, from the June 22, 2017 Hannity.

(H/T NewsHounds' Richard)