In a tirade of lies about the Ukraine scandal, Sarah Huckabee Sanders told one inadvertent truth.

Sanders appeared on Fox & Friends as a contributor this morning but she sounded like she was still the White House spokeswoman.

Sounding like her deputy, cohost Steve Doocy laid the ground for a White House talking point in the form of a question by “asking” where the quid pro quo is in Donald Trump’s now-infamous July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Although Trump clearly pressured Zelensky to dig up political dirt on Joe Biden while holding back aid, Huckabee Sanders sneered that a quid pro quo "isn't there." That set her off on a partisan rant.

HUCKABEE SANDERS: The idea that they thought there was going to be some type of major bombshell to come out of this is frankly embarrassing for the Democrats. I think that it’s one of the dumbest and most ridiculous political moves that we've seen in history how they have forced impeachment over this issue.

The fact is I think that this should be looked at as an in kind contribution to the president's re-election campaign because all this is doing is helping fuel his campaign, they’re raising more money, they’re rallying his base, and they're unifying the Republican Party in a way that only they can, by attacking this president the way they do time and time again.

Doocy murmured his agreement as she claimed that the Democrats are “the real bad players.”

Sanders went on to accuse Democrats of coming up with "fake scandals" and she called Joe Biden “the big loser.” Without irony, she said that Trump is showing America “who’s fit to be president, who’s fit to lead this country.”

FACT CHECK: The whistleblower’s allegations were deemed “credible” and “urgent” by the inspector general for the intelligence community. Even the conservative Washington Examiner says the whistleblower seems credible (though not damning enough for impeachment). Also, support for impeachment is growing, even among Republicans.

But Sanders claimed, “So far the only inappropriate behavior that I'm seeing in this entire thing is that of Vice President Joe Biden in order to help his son.”

FACT CHECK: The Biden “scandal” has been completely debunked.

None of the three cohosts mentioned that.

Instead, there was another round of Democrat Demonizing. Cohost Ainsley Earhardt, who brands herself as a super-duper Christian, was all in. She deliberately misled, saying Democrats “didn’t wait until the transcript was seen” because “they just want to impeach, impeach, impeach.”



FACT CHECK: Democrats began an impeachment investigation, not articles of impeachment, after Trump admitted to pressing Ukraine to investigate Biden.

Clips from 1998 were played of current Democratic lawmakers speaking out against impeaching President Bill Clinton over Monica Lewinsky – as if that was somehow equivalent to Trump’s wrongdoing.

But that was proof for Sanders that Democrats “don't care about the country, they care about tearing the president down."

“Right,” said Doocy.

Watch Sanders and the Trump lickspittles prove they care more about protecting Dear Leader than they care about the United States below, from the September 26, 2019 Fox & Friends.