Fox News host Shannon Bream helped Rush Limbaugh exploit the death of George H.W. Bush to promote a malicious conspiracy theory – while pretending that he was the one taking the high road.

Bream, hosted Limbaugh last night, presumably to bolster her ratings. It’s too bad she couldn’t manage to stay out of tin foil hat territory while she was at it.

Limbaugh’s thesis, which Bream eagerly listened to, was that media and Democratic praise for George H.W. Bush was merely a pretext for attacking Donald Trump.

Bream teed up Limbaugh’s whining, baseless attacks in her opening question: “Now in these coming days, we see a lot of fawning and talking about how he [Bush] was so great at bipartisanship, he was a different kind of Republican. What’s that all about?”

Then she sat back and listened to his invective without challenge.

“Well, it’s phony! They never treated him this way when he was president, they were vicious to him, like they are vicious and partisan to every Republican,” Limbaugh began. Then, he began spewing his own vicious partisanship:

LIMBAUGH: I think it’s just a vehicle for them, Shannon, to be able to contrast what they think Trump is, versus the way they’re telling us Bush was.

[…]

They had just as much animus for Bush 41 and Bush 43 as they do Trump, for different reasons. But since the current objective is to get rid of Donald Trump, however they can do it – driving down public opinion or Mueller’s report and impeachment – anything they can do to contrast Trump with what they say was the greatness and the way it ought to be.

[…]

It’s nothing more than a vehicle for them to contrast this made-up image that they have of George H.W. Bush – which, by the way, what they’re saying about him now is true … but they never reported on him this way when he was president.

Limbaugh's conspiracy theory fell apart when he acknowledged that what the media was saying about Bush was true. It fell apart even further when he saluted Bush-rival Bob Dole for making an almost superhuman effort to stand and salute Bush. There was no accusation of hypocrisy there from Limbaugh.

Bream, however, was so busy hanging on Limbaugh's every word, she never suggested that maybe other Bush critics had genuinely buried the hatchet, too.

Watch it below, from the December 5, 2018 Fox News @ Night.

